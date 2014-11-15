DreamWorks, Hasbro talks slowed by discussion over structure - source

Nov 14 Negotiations between Hasbro Inc and DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc have been hampered by issues regarding the structure of the combined company, according to a person familiar with the matter.

During the talks, presentations were made by both companies, although discussions regarding the price or the framework of the new company were not reached.

News of negotiations cooling between the companies was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, which said that the talks were unlikely to resume. (on.wsj.com/1uvikBe)

Reports earlier in the week suggested that DreamWorks Chief Executive Jeffrey Katzenberg is seeking a deal worth more than $30 per share.

The offer values DreamWorks at $2.56 billion, according to calculations by Reuters. The company's shares closed at $26.02 on Friday.

DreamWorks' talks with Hasbro come a month after similar discussion with Japan's Softbank Corp fell apart, as the price for a deal acted as a deterrent, according to a source.

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore and Ronald Grover in Los Angeles)