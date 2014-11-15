DreamWorks, Hasbro talks slowed by discussion over structure - source

Nov 14 Negotiations between Hasbro Inc
and DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc have been hampered by
issues regarding the structure of the combined company,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
During the talks, presentations were made by both companies,
although discussions regarding the price or the framework of the
new company were not reached.
News of negotiations cooling between the companies was first
reported by The Wall Street Journal, which said that the talks
were unlikely to resume. (on.wsj.com/1uvikBe)
Reports earlier in the week suggested that DreamWorks Chief
Executive Jeffrey Katzenberg is seeking a deal worth more than
$30 per share.
The offer values DreamWorks at $2.56 billion, according to
calculations by Reuters. The company's shares closed at $26.02
on Friday.
DreamWorks' talks with Hasbro come a month after similar
discussion with Japan's Softbank Corp fell apart, as
the price for a deal acted as a deterrent, according to a
source.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore and Ronald Grover
in Los Angeles)