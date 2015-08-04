DreamWorks revenue jumps 40 pct on "Home" run

Fox News signs Brexit leader Nigel Farage as contributor
Jan 20 Nigel Farage, who led the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, will be a political analyst on Fox News and Fox Business Network, Fox News said on Friday.
Aug 4 Hollywood studio DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc reported a near 40 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by the box-office success of its only movie release of the year, "Home".
Net loss attributable to DreamWorks widened to $38.6 million, or 45 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $15.4 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $170.8 million from $122.3 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Jan 20 Nigel Farage, who led the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, will be a political analyst on Fox News and Fox Business Network, Fox News said on Friday.
BOSTON, Jan 20 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. recently disclosed an insurance agreement to recover $100 million after it made a proxy voting error, which should help the Baltimore fund manager's results due to be reported next week.
TOULOUSE, Jan 20 Turboprop maker ATR has completed commercial negotiations with IranAir for the sale of at least 20 aircraft and expects to be able to sign a contract very soon, the head of the Franco-Italian aircraft maker said on Friday.