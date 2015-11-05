DreamWorks quarterly revenue rises more than 43 pct

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 5 Hollywood studio DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc's revenue rose more than 43 percent in the third quarter, helped by the DVD and Blue-ray releases of "Home", its only movie this year, and higher revenue from its TV business.
DreamWorks reported net loss of $3.5 million, or 4 cents per share, attributable to the company for the quarter ended Sept. 30. DreamWorks had a profit of $11.9 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $259.2 million from $180.9 million. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.