DreamWorks reports loss on restructuring, impairment charges

Feb 24 Hollywood studio DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc reported a fourth-quarter loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, as it took charges related to restructuring and weak performance of "The Penguins of Madagascar" and "Mr. Peabody and Sherman".

Net loss attributable to DreamWorks Animation was $263.2 million, or $3.08 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $17.2 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 14.7 percent to $234.2 million. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)