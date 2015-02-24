DreamWorks reports loss on restructuring, impairment charges

Feb 24 Hollywood studio DreamWorks Animation SKG
Inc reported a fourth-quarter loss, compared with a
year-earlier profit, as it took charges related to restructuring
and weak performance of "The Penguins of Madagascar" and "Mr.
Peabody and Sherman".
Net loss attributable to DreamWorks Animation was $263.2
million, or $3.08 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31,
compared with a profit of $17.2 million, or 20 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Revenue rose 14.7 percent to $234.2 million.
(Reporting By Subrat Patnaik and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru;
Editing by Don Sebastian)