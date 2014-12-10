DreamWorks to launch family TV channel in Asia

Alphabet CEO touts results of corporate restructuring
April 27 Alphabet Chief Executive Larry Page said on Thursday the holding company structure for search unit Google and a host of new businesses is working well.
Dec 9 DreamWorks Animation SKG said it plans to launch a 24/7 family-oriented television channel in Asia during the second half of 2015 as part of its effort to expand television production and distribution.
Shows running on the channel, including "All Hail King Julien", "The Adventures of Puss in Boots" and "How to Train Your Dragon", are based on characters from major DreamWorks movies.
Singapore-based HBO Asia will manage affiliate sales and marketing as well as technical services for the new channel. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Ken Wills)
April 27 The billionaire Steven A. Cohen must again face a lawsuit accusing him and his former firm SAC Capital Advisors LP of conspiring with other hedge funds to spread false rumors about Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd to drive down its stock price.
* Foxconn Technology Group chairman Terry Gou to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Thursday - Nikkei, citing people familiar with plan Source text: http://s.nikkei.com/2oAGpvw Further company coverage: