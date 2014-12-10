DreamWorks to launch family TV channel in Asia

Dec 9 DreamWorks Animation SKG said it plans to launch a 24/7 family-oriented television channel in Asia during the second half of 2015 as part of its effort to expand television production and distribution.

Shows running on the channel, including "All Hail King Julien", "The Adventures of Puss in Boots" and "How to Train Your Dragon", are based on characters from major DreamWorks movies.

Singapore-based HBO Asia will manage affiliate sales and marketing as well as technical services for the new channel. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Ken Wills)