DreamWorks Animation exploring sale with Centerview Partners -sources

| April 27
April 27 Hollywood movie studio DreamWorks
Animation SKG Inc has been exploring a sale with advice
from boutique investment bank Centerview Partners Holdings LLC,
according to people familiar with the matter.
While Universal Pictures owner Comcast Corp is in
advanced talks to acquire the company, DreamWorks Animation has
also been exploring a potential deal with other interested
buyers, the people said on Wednesday.
There is no certainty that Comcast will finalize an
agreement with DreamWorks Animation, the people added.
Representatives for Centerview and DreamWorks Animation did
not immediately respond to requests for comment. Comcast
declined to comment.
Shares of DreamWorks Animation ended trading up 18 percent
on Wednesday at $32.20, giving it a market capitalization of
$2.8 billion. The Wall Street Journal first reported the
company's talks with Comcast late on Tuesday.
Comcast's acquisition of DreamWorks Animation would add to
Universal's film library with major children's' franchises such
as "Shrek" and "Kung Fu Panda," which it could tap for its theme
parks and consumer products' businesses.
Macquarie Securities' analyst Amy Yong said on Wednesday
that Comcast's Universal Pictures has shown signs of success in
animation with films like "Despicable Me" and "Minions", but
"DreamWorks would secure its position in family entertainment."
In 2014, DreamWorks Animation held talks about a possible
sale to Japanese communications and media company Softbank Corp
, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters at
the time.
Later that year, toymaker Hasbro Inc held
preliminary talks to buy DreamWorks Animation, according to
another source at the time. The talks formally ended a few days
later after the toy company's board voted to walk away.
DreamWorks Animation spun off from DreamWorks in 2004 as a
separate publicly listed company. DreamWorks was founded in 1994
by Hollywood moguls Steven Spielberg, David Geffen and
DreamWorks Animation Chief Executive Jeffrey Katzenberg. It
released films such as "Saving Private Ryan" and "American
Beauty."
Centerview is one of several boutique investment banks, such
as Moelis & Co, Evercore Partners Inc and PJT
Partners Inc, that have been encroaching on the
investment banking turf of firms such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and Morgan Stanley in recent years.
Centerview has worked with DreamWorks Animation before. It
advised the Glendale, California-based company on the formation
of a $330 million joint venture with Chinese media firms in
2012, according to its website.
