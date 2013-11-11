DreamWorks China venture appoints Disney exec to run animation studio

BEIJING Nov 12 Oriental DreamWorks, a joint
venture between DreamWorks Animation SKG, China Media
Capital, Shanghai Media Group and Shanghai Alliance Investment
Ltd, has appointed former Walt Disney Co executive
Guenther Hake as its chief executive.
The Shanghai-based joint venture said in a statement on
Tuesday that Hake, a former Disney managing director for its
Greater China consumer products division, was appointed based on
his "deep understanding" of Chinese culture and "global brand
experience."
Set up in 2012, Oriental DreamWorks appointed Hake to manage
its animated and live action films and TV, licensing, consumer
products and intellectual property.
Shanghai Alliance Investment Ltd, one of Oriental
DreamWorks' backers, is run by Jian Mianheng, the son of former
Chinese President Jiang Zemin. Li Ruigang, the venture's
previous chief executive and current chairman, was president of
Shanghai Media Group and is chairman of China Media Capital.