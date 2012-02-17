Dreamworks China venture aims for 1st film in 2016

LOS ANGELES Feb 17 A new Dreamworks Animation SKG Inc joint venture with Chinese media companies aims to release its first animated feature film in 2016, Dreamworks Chief Executive Jeffrey Katzenberg said in an interview on Friday.

The studio likely will release one animated movie per year in 2016, 2017 and 2018, Katzenberg said. After that, the company aims to increase its output to two animated films annually. It also plans live-action films.

Ahead of the film releases, the new Oriental Dreamworks has "short-term revenue opportunities" starting this year with consumer products and live entertainment, Katzenberg said.