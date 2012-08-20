Dreamworks talking with Fox about possible cable network

Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
LOS ANGELES Aug 20 Dreamworks Animation is talking with its new film distribution partner, 20th Century Fox, about a family-oriented cable channel it hopes to create with characters such as its "Kung Fu Panda" and "Casper" franchises, Dreamworks Chief Executive Jeffrey Katzenberg said on Monday.
Katzenberg has been exploring the idea of a cable channel since his company acquired Classic Media, owner of "Casper," "Rocky and Bullwinkle," "Lassie" and other franchises, in July.
"We have had conversations with the Fox team about this," Katzenberg told reporters on a conference call to announce an agreement with Fox to distribute Dreamworks Animation films for the next five years.
Under that deal, Dreamworks has the right to talk with other distributors besides Fox about the cable channel, Katzenberg said.
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.