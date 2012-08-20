版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 21日 星期二

RPT-Fox studio to distribute Dreamworks Animation films

LOS ANGELES Aug 20 News Corp's 20th Century Fox movie studio will distribute all animated feature films from "Kung Fu Panda" maker Dreamworks Animation for the next five years, the studios announced on Monday.

Fox will market and distribute the movies in both domestic and international markets from 2013 to 2017, according to a joint statement from the companies.

