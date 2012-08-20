Fox studio to distribute Dreamworks Animation films

Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
LOS ANGELES Aug 20 News Corp's 20th Century Fox movie studio will distribute all animated feature films from "Kung Fu Panda" maker Dreamworks Animation for the next five years, the studios announced on Monday.
Fox will market and distribute the movies in both domestic and international markets from 2013 to 2017, according to a joint statement from the companies.
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.