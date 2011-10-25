UPDATE 1-DreamWorks profit falls, beats Street view

* Q3 EPS $0.23 vs Street view $0.20

* Q3 revenue down 15 percent

* Shares down 1 cent

Oct 25 DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc DWA.O posted a third-quarter profit ahead of analysts' expectations, helped by the international box office performance of the film "Kung Fu Panda 2."

The movie studio reported net income of $19.7 million, or 23 cents per share, compared with $39.8 million, or 47 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue fell 15 percent to $160.8 million.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 20 cents a share on average, excluding items, on revenue of $159.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Kung Fu Panda 2," which was released on May 26, contributed $39.4 million of revenue in the quarter, mainly from box office sales outside the United States.

The company's next movie, "Puss In Boots," will come out on Friday.

DreamWorks shares were down a penny in after-hours trading. The stock closed down 3 percent to $18.31 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq stock market. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in New York. Editing by Robert MacMillan)