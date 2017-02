Nov 1 DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by the success of its latest movie "Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted" in international markets.

Net income rose to $24.4 million, or 29 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $19.7 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $186.3 million.