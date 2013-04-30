版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 1日 星期三 04:10 BJT

DreamWorks results beat estimates on success of "The Croods"

April 30 DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results, riding on the worldwide success of its animated film, "The Croods".

The studio's net income fell to $5.6 million, or 7 cents per share, for the first quarter, from $9.1 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell marginally to $134.6 million.

Analysts had expected a loss of 3 cents per share on revenue of $99.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
