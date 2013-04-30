DreamWorks results beat estimates on success of "The Croods"

BRIEF-Symbility Solutions announces Q4 and full year financial results
* Symbility Solutions announces full year, record q4 2016 financial results and an update on corporate matters
April 30 DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results, riding on the worldwide success of its animated film, "The Croods".
The studio's net income fell to $5.6 million, or 7 cents per share, for the first quarter, from $9.1 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell marginally to $134.6 million.
Analysts had expected a loss of 3 cents per share on revenue of $99.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* ContraVir Pharma- TXL has completed phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers, showing favorable safety, tolerability, drug distribution profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LVMH sales lifts European luxury sector (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)