DreamWorks revenue falls, takes charge for poor "Turbo" performance

Feb 25 DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc
reported a fall in quarterly revenue as it did not release any
major movie in the period and said it took a charge due to the
continued poor performance of "Turbo."
The company reported net income of $17.3 million, or 20
cents per share in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of
$82.7 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 22.8 percent to $204.3 million.
The latest quarter results included an impairment charge of
$13.5 million, or 12 cents per share, due to poor performance of
"Turbo" during the last two months of the quarter.
"Turbo" is an animated movie about a garden snail that races
in NASCAR and was released on July 17.