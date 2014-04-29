DreamWorks reports loss due to "Mr. Peabody & Sherman"

April 29 DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc
reported a first-quarter loss, compared with a year-earlier
profit, as the company took an impairment charge related to the
weak financial performance of the movie "Mr. Peabody & Sherman"
released in early March.
The studio reported a net loss of $42.9 million, or 51 cents
per share in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit
of $5.6 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 9.3 percent to $147.2 million.
DreamWorks took a charge of $57 million due to the tepid
performance of "Mr. Peabody & Sherman", a time-travel comedy
about a talking genius dog and the boy he adopts.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)