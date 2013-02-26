版本:
DreamWorks posts quarterly loss as "Guardians" movie disappoints

Feb 26 Movie studio DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc reported a quarterly loss, hurt by a weak box-office performance for "Rise of the Guardians", an animated adventure fantasy featuring the voices of Alec Baldwin, Hugh Jackman and Jude Law.

The net loss was $82.7 million, or 98 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of $24.3 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 21 percent to $264.7 million.
