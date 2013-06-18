版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 19日 星期三

Dreamworks sees annual TV revenue growing to $200 mln by 2015

LOS ANGELES, June 18 Dreamworks Animation expects revenue from its expanding television business to reach $100 million this year and to rise to $200 million annually by 2015, Chief Executive Jeffrey Katzenberg said on Tuesday.

The television business will generate gross profit margins around 30 percent, Katzenberg told analysts one day after the company announced a TV production deal with Netflix Inc
