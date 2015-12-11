Spielberg's DreamWorks to shift to Universal before year end - Variety

Dec 11 DreamWorks Studios, the film company
co-founded by Steven Spielberg, has struck a deal for a $200
million equity investment by entertainment company Participant
Media, and will shift to Universal Pictures for distribution
before the end of the year, Variety reported, citing sources
familiar with the situation.
The final details of the deal are still being worked out,
but is expected to be wrapped up within days, Variety reported.
(bit.ly/1UbJJmo)
Participant Media was founded in 2004 by billionaire and
former eBay Inc President Jeff Skoll.
DreamWorks had turned to Disney late in 2008 when Universal
balked at its demand for more upfront money and fees from
Universal's TV distribution pact with HBO, a source close to the
matter had told Reuters. (reut.rs/21Uk3jf)
DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, Comcast Corp's
Universal Pictures and Disney were not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)