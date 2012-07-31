版本:
DreamWorks posts lower quarterly profit

July 31 DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc posted a lower quarterly profit, hurt by a 25 percent drop in sales.

Net income for the second quarter fell to $12.8 million, or 15 cents per share, from $34.1 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $162.8 million.

