BRIEF-Dreamworks plans launch of 24/7 kids, family television channel across 19 countries in Asia

Dec 9 Dreamworks Animation Skg Inc

* Dreamworks Animation says it plans to launch a 24/7 kids and family television channel across 19 countries in Asia

* Dreamworks Animation says anticipates that channel will be available to audiences beginning in second half of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
