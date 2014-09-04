DreamWorks Studios names Turner executive CEO

Sept 4 DreamWorks Studios, the movie production
company co-founded by Steven Spielberg, named Michael Wright as
chief executive.
Wright is currently president and head of programming at
Time Warner Inc's TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies
television networks. He will take over from Stacey Snider,
effective Jan. 3.
DreamWorks Studios is known for movies such as "Lincoln",
"The Hundred-Foot Journey" and "Need For Speed".
Wright will report to Spielberg and will be responsible for
the creative aspects of the company's movie business.
"He has a keen understanding of storytelling and how to
deliver those stories in every shape and size, regardless of
platform," Spielberg said in a statement.
Snider will leave the company at the beginning of January.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)