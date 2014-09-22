版本:
2014年 9月 22日

Siemens sees no more large oil and gas buys soon

FRANKFURT, Sept 22 Germany's Siemens does not foresee any further significant acquisitions in oil and gas equipment following its agreement to buy Dresser Rand for $7.6 billion, it said.

"We do believe now with Rolls Royce and Dresser-Rand we have the gap closed so we would not expect any material acquisition in the next years on this one," Chief Executive Joe Kaeser told a conference call for analysts and journalists.

Siemens in May agreed to buy the energy gas turbine and compressor business of Britain's Rolls-Royce. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
