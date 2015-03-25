版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 25日 星期三 22:34 BJT

EU regulators suspend Siemens, Dresser-Rand deal probe, await data

BRUSSELS, March 25 European Union antitrust regulators have suspended their investigation into Siemens' $7.6 billion bid for U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group while waiting for more data from the German industrial group.

The European Commission suspended its probe on March 19, a filing on its website showed on Wednesday. The Commission and the companies could not be immediately reached for comment.

Last month the EU competition authority voiced concerns that the merged company would compete only with General Electric in turbo compressors and drivers for trains.

Siemens, Europe's largest engineering group, hopes the deal will boost its presence in the U.S. shale oil and gas industry. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Susan Thomas)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐