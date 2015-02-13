版本:
EU regulators opens in-depth probe into Siemens, Dresser-Rand deal

BRUSSELS Feb 13 European Union antitrust regulators opened an in-depth investigation on Friday into Siemens' bid for U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc, concerned that the $7.6 billion bid deal may push up prices.

"The transaction would reduce the number of competitors from three main players to two main players in all of these markets. This may lead to less product variety and ultimately higher prices," the European Commission said in a statement.

Reuters reported on Feb. 11 that the EU competition authority would launch a full-scale probe after the companies decided not to offer concessions to allay its concerns.

Siemens, Europe's largest engineering group, wants to reinforce its presence in the U.S. shale oil and gas industry through the deal. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)
