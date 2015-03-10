EU antitrust regulators extend Siemens, Dresser-Rand deal probe

BRUSSELS, March 10 European Union antitrust
regulators have extended their investigation into Siemens'
$7.6-billion proposed takeover of U.S. oilfield
equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc , the European
Commission said.
The EU competition watchdog will now decide by July 14
instead of June 30 whether to clear the deal, one of Siemens'
biggest.
The extra time will allow the Commission to do a more
thorough investigation of the issues, said a person familiar
with the matter.
The EU executive opened a full-scale probe last month,
saying the deal by Europe's largest engineering group may reduce
competition as the merged company would only compete with
General Electric in turbo compressors and drivers for
trains.
It also cited concerns about possible higher prices.