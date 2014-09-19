UPDATE 3-Siemens, GE consider bid for Dresser Rand - reports

(Adds GE's interest to make a bid, updates share price)
FRANKFURT, Sept 19 General Electric Co
and Germany's Siemens are considering bids for
compressor and turbine maker Dresser-Rand that could
derail a merger between Dresser-Rand and Swiss pump maker Sulzer
, according to media reports.
The Financial Times and Bloomberg reported that Siemens'
supervisory board may vote on whether to table a bid at a
meeting next week, with Bloomberg citing an offer of more than
$85 a share. (bloom.bg/XtD1jq)
General Electric, which has been in talks with Dresser-Rand,
is also considering whether to make a bid, people familiar with
the matter told the Financial Times. (on.ft.com/1tzUwLM)
Siemens and General Electric declined to comment.
Sulzer's biggest shareholder, Russian billionaire Viktor
Vekselberg's Renova Group, said in a statement on Friday it held
a 4.99 percent stake in Dresser-Rand. It said it did not intend
to comment further.
Shares in Sulzer, whose chairman is former Siemens Chief
Executive Peter Loescher, closed down 4.3 percent on fears that
a move from Siemens could derail its plans for a merger with
Dresser-Rand.
Asked about a potential Siemens bid for Dresser, a Sulzer
spokeswoman said: "This isn't something we would like to comment
on. As we have said before we are in non-exclusive negotiations
(with Dresser-Rand). This means that for both parties other
options are not excluded."
Germany's Manager Magazin first reported on Friday that
Siemens could offer more than $6.1 billion, or $80 per share,
for Dresser-Rand.
Dresser-Rand has been rumored as a takeover target for large
industrial companies such as Siemens in recent months.
While Siemens has been working with advisers to assess a
potential bid for years, it has not made a takeover offer for
the company, people familiar with the matter said.
Sulzer, and other suppliers of pumps and valves for mining,
oil and construction firms, are considered ripe for
consolidation. Scotland's Weir Group, for example,
tried to buy rival Metso but the deal fell apart over
price.
A merger with Sulzer would combine Dresser-Rand's
compressors and turbines serving the oil and gas industry with
Sulzer's industrial pumps, giving the enlarged group a bigger
footprint at a time when a North American drilling boom is
boosting demand for energy services and equipment.
Dresser-Rand shares closed 9.5 percent higher at $79.91 on
the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. The stock has risen 18
percent in the last three trading sessions after Sulzer said it
was in talks to buy the company.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan. Additional reporting by Oliver
Hirt and Silke Koltrowitz in Zurich and Mridhula Raghavan in
Bangalore; Editing by Mark Potter and Susan Thomas)