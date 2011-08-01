UPDATE 1-Drew Industries Q2 results miss Street

* Q2 EPS $0.49 vs est $0.51

Aug 1 Drew Industries Inc , which makes components for recreational vehicles (RV) and manufactured homes, posted quarterly results that missed market estimates, hurt by lower sales at its manufactured housing products unit.

The company raised its full-year capital expenditures view by $2-$3 million to $24-$25 million, due to additional investments on information systems and increase in production capacity at its new aluminum extrusion facility.

For the April-June period, the company earned $11 million, or 49 cents a share, compared with $9.6 million, or 43 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales rose 7 percent to $186 million. Sales at its RV products unit, which accounts for 84 percent of total sales, rose 9 percent.

However, sales at its manufactured housing products unit - which makes window screens, doors, bath and kitchen products - fell 1 percent.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 51 cents a share on sales of $191.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The White Plains, New York-based company's shares closed at $21.30 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)