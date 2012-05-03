UPDATE 1-Drew 1st-qtr beats on recreational vehicle strength

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
* Q1 EPS $0.49 vs est $0.47
* Q1 rev rises 32 pct
* RV segment sales rises 34 pct
May 3 Drew Industries Inc, which makes components for recreational vehicles (RV) and manufactured homes, posted higher-than-expected quarterly results as sales jumped on strong RV demand.
The company reported a first-quarter profit of $11.1 million, or 49 cents per share, compared with $9.4 million, or 42 cents per share, a year ago.
Net sales rose 32 percent to $223.6 million.
Three analysts were, on an average, expecting the company to earn 47 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales at the RV segment, which accounts for more than three-quarters of Drew's net sales, rose 34 percent as retail demand improved, the company said.
Shares of the White Plains, New York-based company closed at $28.89 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
