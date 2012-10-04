UPDATE 3-Agri-focused Louis Dreyfus sells energy arm

* Deal highlights changing landscape in ranks of commodity
traders
* Terms of sale not disclosed, Louis Dreyfus to keep
minority
* Agri-focused group in capital drive after 1st bond issue
* Morgan Stanley eyeing sale of majority of commods business
-FT
By Manolo Serapio Jr and Gus Trompiz
SINGAPORE/PARIS, Oct 4 There was further
upheaval in the ranks of the world's commodity traders on
Thursday as merchant Louis Dreyfus sold its energy trading
division, reinforcing the group's focus on its core agricultural
business.
A day after private equity giant Carlyle Group LP
bought a leading commodity-trading hedge fund, Louis Dreyfus
Group and a hedge fund owned by JPMorgan Chase & Co have
agreed to sell their jointly owned energy trading business,
Louis Dreyfus Highbridge Energy (LDH Energy), to two investor
groups.
The sale sheds further light on the efforts of Louis
Dreyfus, a traditionally secretive family-owned group, to raise
extra capital to step up expansion in its agricultural markets,
a month after carrying out its first-ever bond issue.
Louis Dreyfus is the "D" of the so-called "ABCD" majors -
along with Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge and
Cargill - that dominate agricultural commodity flows. It claims
to be the world's leading trader of cotton and rice.
It said earlier this year it planned to increase investments
by 40 percent over the next five years compared with the
2006-2011 period, and has since participated in the
multi-billion-dollar listing of Malaysian palm oil group Felda
and bought Dutch dairy trader Ecoval.
Owner Margarita Louis-Dreyfus has dismissed the idea of
listing the firm on a stock market, but market rumours persist
at a time of headline listings and mergers in the commodities
trading sphere.
While industry giants like recently listed Glencore
and rival Vitol have maintained their pre-eminence,
the ranks of a dozen or so mid-tier firms have been shaken up by
a series of acquisitions, start-ups and ownership changes that
are dramatically altering the competitive landscape.
It began in 2011 with the rebirth of Sempra's merchant shop
in the form of Freepoint Commodities, backed by private equity.
This year Japanese trading firm Marubeni Corp inked a
deal to buy U.S. grains trader Gavilon.
LDH Energy will be sold for an undisclosed amount to a
private investment vehicle owned by Glenn Dubin, and an
independent investor group, the companies said in a statement.
"As we focus our efforts on our core business as a global
leader across major commodities, we look forward to maintaining
our relationship with LDH Energy as a minority investor," Serge
Schoen, chief executive of the Louis Dreyfus Commodities Group,
said in a statement.
Dubin is the chairman and co-founder of Highbridge Capital
Management, the JPMorgan-owned hedge fund that co-owns LDH
Energy.
The independent investor group includes investment vehicles
of family trusts including Paul Tudor Jones', one of the biggest
names in the hedge fund industry.
Separately, Morgan Stanley's commodity trading division
appears to be closing in on a deal to spin itself out from the
bank, which is facing tough new regulations that threaten to
curtail bonuses and limit physical trade.
It may now sell a majority stake in the unit to the Qatar
Investment Authority, more than the minority holding earlier
discussed, the Financial Times reported.
DREYFUS SEARCH FOR FRESH FUNDING
Established in December 2006, LDH Energy markets physical
commodities including coal, natural gas, crude oil and refined
products.
The sale comes less than four months after the Stamford,
Connecticut-headquartered company expanded its global presence
into fuel oil by hiring five traders at its offices in Texas,
Switzerland and Singapore.
Louis Dreyfus, a 160-year-old company with French roots that
has its head office in the Netherlands and its main trading
operations in Switzerland, has been expanding its core
agricultural trading business and ditching other operations such
as telecommunications and real estate.
Louis Dreyfus did not immediately return calls seeking more
financial details on the sale of LDH Energy.
The Louis Dreyfus group reportedly generated about $2
billion from a previous sale of energy assets last year.
Sources said these asset disposals eased the pressure on the
group to open up its capital, having held unsuccessful merger
talks with Asian commodities group Olam International
in 2010.
But the group is continuing to seek fresh capital sources.
Its successful bond issue in September was worth $350
million. However, an attempt to list Brazilian unit Biosev
failed to take off amid weak market conditions.
LDH Energy made $200 million to $300 million in net profit
last year, according to the Financial Times, adding that the
valuation of the business is in "the hundreds of millions of
dollars", citing people familiar with the deal.