Dreyfus Corp CEO Baum resigns - WSJ

Jan 21 Chief Executive of mutual fund firm Dreyfus Corp Jonathan Baum has resigned to pursue other opportunities, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Charles Cardona, president of Dreyfus, will become the chief executive on an interim basis, the Journal said, citing a company statement. Dreyfus is the mutual fund unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

Cardona, who joined the seventh largest money market mutual fund company in 1981, is also the chief executive of BNY Mellon Cash Investment Strategies.

Baum, who joined Dreyfus in March 2006 has overseen its $385 billion in mutual funds and separately managed accounts since February 2008, the Journal said.

A company spokeswoman could not be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular business hours.