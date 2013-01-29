版本:
2013年 1月 29日 星期二 21:15 BJT

BRIEF-D.R. Horton shares up 4.2 pct premarket after results

NEW YORK Jan 29 D.R. Horton, Inc. : * Shares up 4.2 percent premarket after results

