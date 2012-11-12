版本:
D.R. Horton profit soars as orders jump

Nov 12 Top U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc quarterly profit nearly tripled as gross margins improved and net sales orders rose.

Net income rose to $100.1 million, or 30 cents per share for the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $35.7 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Homebuilding revenue climbed 21 percent to $1.30 billion. Net sales orders grew 24 percent in the quarter.

