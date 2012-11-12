D.R. Horton profit soars as orders jump

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 20
ZURICH, Feb 20 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday
Nov 12 Top U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc quarterly profit nearly tripled as gross margins improved and net sales orders rose.
Net income rose to $100.1 million, or 30 cents per share for the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $35.7 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Homebuilding revenue climbed 21 percent to $1.30 billion. Net sales orders grew 24 percent in the quarter.
ZURICH, Feb 20 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday
* Amazon expects its French staff numbers to increase to 5,500 from 4,000 this year
* Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland