UPDATE 1-D.R. Horton profit soars as housing market strengthens

* Second-quarter earnings $0.32/share vs est $0.19
* Revenue $1.39 bln vs est $1.26 bln
* Orders jump 34 pct to 7,879 homes
* Shares up 6 pct premarket
April 26 D.R. Horton Inc, the No.1 U.S.
homebuilder, reported a 173 percent jump in quarterly profit and
said the spring selling season was off to a strong start,
sending its shares up 6 percent before the bell.
Record-low interest rates and rising rents have prompted
Americans to buy homes, leading to shortage of new houses.
D.R. Horton is in a better position than competitors to meet
this demand as it has a large inventory of homes built without a
sales contract.
"We are in an excellent position to continue to meet
increased sales demand and aggregate market share with 15,800
homes in inventory," Chairman Donald R. Horton said in a
statement on Friday.
Orders rose 34 percent to 7,879 homes, with a total value of
$2 billion, up from $1.3 billion a year earlier. Orders are a
key indicator for builders, who do not recognize their value
until they close on a home.
Net income rose to $111.0 million, or 32 cents per share, in
the second quarter from $40.6 million, or 13 cents per share, a
year earlier. Revenue rose 49 percent to $1.39 billion.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 19 cents per share
on revenue of $1.26 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
D.R. Horton's shares have risen 52 percent in the last 12
months, slightly lagging the Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction
index.
The shares were up 6 percent at $25.90 before the bell on
Friday.