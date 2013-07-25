CORRECTED-D.R. Horton third-quarter homebuilding revenue rises 47 pct

(Corrects third paragraph to say net income fell 81.5 pct, not 98 pct)

July 25 D.R. Horton Inc, the No.1 U.S. home builder, reported a 47 percent increase in third-quarter homebuilding revenue and said orders rose 12 percent.

Demand for homes has remained strong despite a recent rise in mortgage rates as a shortage of homes available for sale has enabled builders to raise prices.

Net income fell 81.5 percent to $146 million, or 42 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $787.8 million, or $2.22 per share, a year earlier.

The same quarter a year ago included a $716.7 million tax benefit.

Homebuilding revenue rose to $1.64 billion.

Net orders were up at 6,822 homes. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)