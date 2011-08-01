CORRECTED-WRAPUP 1-Patterson-UTI, Hercules signal onshore boom heading offshore

(In July 28 story, corrects second bullet point and paragraph 11 to clarify that Patterson-UTI's third-quarter revenue outlook was for the pressure pumping business, not the whole company)

* Patterson-UTI Q2 EPS $0.52 vs est $0.49

* Sees Q3 pressure pumping rev up $25-30 mln sequentially

* Hercules Q2 rev up 8 pct

* Hercules sees higher day rates, utilization, demand through year-end

* Hercules shares up 12 pct, Patterson-UTI up 4 pct

By Anirban Sen and Vaishnavi Bala

BANGALORE, July 28 Land rig operator Patterson-UTI Energy Inc and offshore driller Hercules Offshore Inc posted strong results and pointed towards a better show going ahead, indicating that the North American onshore drilling boom is expanding to offshore as well.

The surge in onshore drilling was mainly spurred by a halt in activity in the Gulf of Mexico following BP Plc's Macondo oil spill last year.

According to Barclays Capital, the rate of spending in North America will outpace the rise in global spending this year, led by the continued shift to explore oil- and liquids-rich shale plays and on the rising confidence in drilling in the Gulf of Mexico.

Oil and natural gas companies' spending picked up far more quickly in North America than elsewhere this year, as oil prices CLc1 LCOc1 surged, and producers rushed to tap fields rich in liquids.

Houston-based Hercules, the largest shallow-water drilling contractor in the Gulf of Mexico, said it is starting to see indications of a healthy upturn in its domestic offshore business.

Hercules shares were up nearly 12 percent at $4.87 on Thursday on Nasdaq, while Patterson-UTI shares were up about 4 percent at $33.53.

"We are getting more optimistic on our domestic jack-up segment. Barring an unforeseen macro event, we would expect the upward move in day rates, utilization and customer demand to continue through at least year-end," Hercules Chief Executive John Rynd said on a conference call.

Rynd said the company has a number of jack-ups, or shallow water rigs, coming up for contract over the next few months.

Patterson-UTI, which owns land-based drilling rigs, said about 55 percent of its active U.S. rigs are drilling for oil and natural gas liquids.

"We expect this number to grow through the next couple of quarters," a company executive said on a conference call.

Patterson-UTI, which expects a $25-30 million sequential rise in its pressure pumping unit's revenue, said demand for the business remained high and it plans to add extra fracturing capacity in the second half of the year.

Pressure pumping involves pumping fluids down a well to improve production.

Helmerich & Payne , the largest onshore driller, is expected to report third-quarter results on Friday.

Separately, Carbo Ceramics , the largest manufacturer of ceramic proppants, also posted forecast-beating results, as demand rose for its products that are used in oil and gas drilling. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala and Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)