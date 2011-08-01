CORRECTED-WRAPUP 1-Patterson-UTI, Hercules signal onshore boom heading offshore

(In July 28 story, corrects second bullet point and paragraph
11 to clarify that Patterson-UTI's third-quarter revenue outlook
was for the pressure pumping business, not the whole company)
* Patterson-UTI Q2 EPS $0.52 vs est $0.49
* Sees Q3 pressure pumping rev up $25-30 mln sequentially
* Hercules Q2 rev up 8 pct
* Hercules sees higher day rates, utilization, demand
through year-end
* Hercules shares up 12 pct, Patterson-UTI up 4 pct
By Anirban Sen and Vaishnavi Bala
BANGALORE, July 28 Land rig operator
Patterson-UTI Energy Inc and offshore driller Hercules
Offshore Inc posted strong results and pointed towards
a better show going ahead, indicating that the North American
onshore drilling boom is expanding to offshore as well.
The surge in onshore drilling was mainly spurred by a halt
in activity in the Gulf of Mexico following BP Plc's
Macondo oil spill last year.
According to Barclays Capital, the rate of spending in North
America will outpace the rise in global spending this year, led
by the continued shift to explore oil- and liquids-rich shale
plays and on the rising confidence in drilling in the Gulf of
Mexico.
Oil and natural gas companies' spending picked up far more
quickly in North America than elsewhere this year, as oil prices
CLc1 LCOc1 surged, and producers rushed to tap fields rich
in liquids.
Houston-based Hercules, the largest shallow-water drilling
contractor in the Gulf of Mexico, said it is starting to see
indications of a healthy upturn in its domestic offshore
business.
Hercules shares were up nearly 12 percent at $4.87 on
Thursday on Nasdaq, while Patterson-UTI shares were up about 4
percent at $33.53.
"We are getting more optimistic on our domestic jack-up
segment. Barring an unforeseen macro event, we would expect the
upward move in day rates, utilization and customer demand to
continue through at least year-end," Hercules Chief Executive
John Rynd said on a conference call.
Rynd said the company has a number of jack-ups, or shallow
water rigs, coming up for contract over the next few months.
Patterson-UTI, which owns land-based drilling rigs, said
about 55 percent of its active U.S. rigs are drilling for oil
and natural gas liquids.
"We expect this number to grow through the next couple of
quarters," a company executive said on a conference call.
Patterson-UTI, which expects a $25-30 million sequential
rise in its pressure pumping unit's revenue, said demand for the
business remained high and it plans to add extra fracturing
capacity in the second half of the year.
Pressure pumping involves pumping fluids down a well to
improve production.
Helmerich & Payne , the largest onshore
driller, is expected to report third-quarter results on
Friday.
Separately, Carbo Ceramics , the largest manufacturer
of ceramic proppants, also posted forecast-beating results, as
demand rose for its products that are used in oil and gas
drilling.
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala and Anirban Sen in Bangalore;
Editing by Roshni Menon)