US Labor Day soda prices up from last year-report

* Soda prices up more than expected - analyst

* Still instances of deep discounting

* Beer prices up to a smaller degree

NEW YORK, Sept 2 U.S. advertised soda prices are up more than expected for the Labor Day holiday weekend, according to a survey, which bodes well for profits at Coca-Cola Co (KO.N), PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) and Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc (DPS.N).

For all three companies, the average advertised price for 2-liter bottles and 12-pack cans are higher going into the holiday weekend than a year ago, according to a report by ConsumerEdge Research.

"Our expectation was for more aggressive pricing for the last holiday of the summer, but that doesn't seem to have materialized," said ConsumerEdge analyst Bill Pecoriello. "Given the maniacal focus on U.S. (carbonated soft drink) pricing, this should be a positive data point for the companies."

The average price of a 2-liter bottle of soda is up 18 percent from last year for Coca-Cola brands, 12 percent for Pepsi brands, and 9 percent for Dr Pepper Snapple. For the 12-packs, Coca-Cola prices are up 6 percent, Pepsi 15 percent and Dr Pepper 8 percent.

Still, Pecoriello said there were instances of deep discounts, such as 12-packs of Coke for $2.22, Pepsi for $2.00 and Dr Pepper brands for $2.40.

For example, shoppers at Jewel-Osco stores in Illinois can buy four packages of Coca-Cola products -- including a 12-pack of 12 oz. cans, a 6-pack of 24 oz. bottles or an 8-pack of 12 oz. bottles -- for $9, which works out to about $2.25 for a 12-pack. Jewel-Osco is owned by Supervalu Inc (SVU.N).

For beer, Pecoriello said mainstream brands were up at low single-digit rates, with high-end beer prices little changed from a year ago.

Budweiser, made by Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR), and Miller, made by the MillerCoors joint venture of SABMiller Plc SAB.L and Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP.N), are both up about 1 percent, while Coors is up about 3 percent, Pecoriello said.

The Labor Day holiday on Monday unofficially marks the end of summer. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by John Wallace)