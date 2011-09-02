US Labor Day soda prices up from last year-report

* Soda prices up more than expected - analyst
* Still instances of deep discounting
* Beer prices up to a smaller degree
NEW YORK, Sept 2 U.S. advertised soda prices
are up more than expected for the Labor Day holiday weekend,
according to a survey, which bodes well for profits at
Coca-Cola Co (KO.N), PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) and Dr Pepper Snapple
Group Inc (DPS.N).
For all three companies, the average advertised price for
2-liter bottles and 12-pack cans are higher going into the
holiday weekend than a year ago, according to a report by
ConsumerEdge Research.
"Our expectation was for more aggressive pricing for the
last holiday of the summer, but that doesn't seem to have
materialized," said ConsumerEdge analyst Bill Pecoriello.
"Given the maniacal focus on U.S. (carbonated soft drink)
pricing, this should be a positive data point for the
companies."
The average price of a 2-liter bottle of soda is up 18
percent from last year for Coca-Cola brands, 12 percent for
Pepsi brands, and 9 percent for Dr Pepper Snapple. For the
12-packs, Coca-Cola prices are up 6 percent, Pepsi 15 percent
and Dr Pepper 8 percent.
Still, Pecoriello said there were instances of deep
discounts, such as 12-packs of Coke for $2.22, Pepsi for $2.00
and Dr Pepper brands for $2.40.
For example, shoppers at Jewel-Osco stores in Illinois can
buy four packages of Coca-Cola products -- including a 12-pack
of 12 oz. cans, a 6-pack of 24 oz. bottles or an 8-pack of 12
oz. bottles -- for $9, which works out to about $2.25 for a
12-pack. Jewel-Osco is owned by Supervalu Inc (SVU.N).
For beer, Pecoriello said mainstream brands were up at low
single-digit rates, with high-end beer prices little changed
from a year ago.
Budweiser, made by Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR), and
Miller, made by the MillerCoors joint venture of SABMiller Plc
SAB.L and Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP.N), are both up about
1 percent, while Coors is up about 3 percent, Pecoriello said.
The Labor Day holiday on Monday unofficially marks the end
of summer.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by John Wallace)