Trading compliance firm Droit gets $16 million in funding from Goldman, Wells Fargo

Nov 1 Droit, a financial technology company
whose software helps improve compliance in derivatives trading,
said on Tuesday it has raised $16 million from investors,
including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Wells Fargo & Co
and trading firm DRW Holdings.
The investment comes as banks are looking for new ways to
use technology and data to comply with regulations enacted since
the financial crisis.
New York-based Droit said in a statement that its software
helps ensure that trades are compliant with rules across
different geographies and legal jurisdictions.
Droit was founded in 2012 by former derivative traders,
quantitative analysts and technologists at UBS Group AG
, Barclays PLC and Morgan Stanley
Droit said venture capital firm Pivot Investment Partners
also participated in the funding round, which will support the
opening of an office in Singapore and an expansion of sales and
marketing.
