版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 1日 星期二 23:36 BJT

Trading compliance firm Droit gets $16 million in funding from Goldman, Wells Fargo

Nov 1 Droit, a financial technology company whose software helps improve compliance in derivatives trading, said on Tuesday it has raised $16 million from investors, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Wells Fargo & Co and trading firm DRW Holdings.

The investment comes as banks are looking for new ways to use technology and data to comply with regulations enacted since the financial crisis.

New York-based Droit said in a statement that its software helps ensure that trades are compliant with rules across different geographies and legal jurisdictions.

Droit was founded in 2012 by former derivative traders, quantitative analysts and technologists at UBS Group AG , Barclays PLC and Morgan Stanley

Droit said venture capital firm Pivot Investment Partners also participated in the funding round, which will support the opening of an office in Singapore and an expansion of sales and marketing.

(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐