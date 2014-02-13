Motorola Mobility CEO to join Dropbox ahead of Lenovo deal

Feb 13 Private cloud storage company Dropbox Inc
plans to name Google Inc executive Dennis Woodside, CEO
of Motorola Mobility, as its first Chief Operating Officer.
Jonathan Rosenberg, the former head of product management at
Google, will be appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of
Motorola Mobility with responsibility for day-to-day management,
according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Nikesh Arora, Google's Chief Business Officer, will remain
Executive Chairman of the Motorola Operating Board, overseeing
strategy, the sources said.
Dropbox and Google declined to comment.
Lenovo, which bought Motorola Mobility for $2.9 billion in
January, said they were aware of Woodside's appointment, which
was earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal.
"We are aware of this change, but we are absolutely
committed to this acquisition, and remain completely confident
in the Google and Motorola leadership team," a Lenovo spokesman
said in an email to Reuters.
The deal is awaiting regulatory approvals, including from
the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States to
ensure it does not threaten national security.
Dropbox, the 6-year-old Silicon Valley startup many expect
to go public sometime this year, is taking advantage of flush
investors and skyrocketing valuations for fledgling tech
companies.
Dropbox secured $250 million from a fund managed by
BlackRock Inc and other investors last month in a new
funding round that valued the company at almost $10 billion.