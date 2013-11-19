Dropbox seeks new funding, valuing company at $8 bln -report

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 18 Fast-growing file-sharing
and storage startup Dropbox Inc is trying to raise $250 million
in additional funding in coming weeks, which would value the
six-year-old company at more than $8 billion, Bloomberg
Businessweek reported on Monday.
The company may become the latest hot Silicon Valley startup
to take advantage of flush investors and stratospheric
valuations for fledgling tech companies. Loss-making Twitter Inc
is now valued north of $20 billion after its debut;
Pinterest, which only recently began to clarify its business
model, last month won a round of financing that valued the
nascent website at $3.8 billion.
Dropbox, which is increasingly competing with Microsoft
and Google as well as fellow startup Box in
the fast-growing field of cloud storage, wants to beef up its
sales and engineering teams and acquire technology, the
Bloomberg story said citing two people with knowledge of its
plans.
Dropbox declined to comment on the funding report.
Last week, the six-year-old company unveiled what it called
one of the most comprehensive upgrades to its service for
businesses, including a feature that allows users to easily
maintain both personal and corporate accounts. Those features
come at a time large rivals like Microsoft and Amazon Inc
are muscling into cloud-storage, a strategic weapon in
an era of widespread mobile computing.
Founded in 2007 by Massachusetts Institute of Technology
graduates Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi, Dropbox rapidly
accumulated users by touting its ease-of-use and polished
interface that syncs files across multiple devices and operating
systems. Houston said earlier this month that Dropbox has 200
million users.
Rival startup Box is now preparing to go public in 2014,
Reuters reported earlier this month.