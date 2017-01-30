UPDATE 1-Dropbox targets deep-pocketed businesses to increase revenue

By Heather Somerville
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 A decade after its
founding as a file-sharing business, Dropbox Inc is trying to
become a new kind of company.
On Monday, the highly valued digital storage firm unveiled
two new products - file synch and content collaboration tools -
as part of a years-long effort to build up its business
offerings.
The effort appears to have bolstered the company's bottom
line. Dropbox Chief Executive Officer Drew Houston said on
Monday the company is projected to surpass $1 billion in annual
revenue.
"We fundamentally redesigned Dropbox from the ground up,"
Houston said.
Dropbox started as a free service for consumers to share and
store photos, music and other large files. But that business
became a commodity as technology giants Alphabet Inc's
Google, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc
began offering storage for free.
In its strategy switch, however, Dropbox continues to face
stiff competition in an already crowded market, and must fight
for hotly contested business accounts even as it tries to keep a
foothold in the consumer market.
"Dropbox is clearly moving in this direction but still has
some catch-up to do," said Forrester analyst Cheryl McKinnon.
At an event in San Francisco on Monday, Dropbox unveiled
Smart Sync, a feature that allows users to see and access all of
their files, whether stored in the cloud or on a local hard
drive, from their desktop. Smart Sync is part of Dropbox
Business, which requires companies to pay a fee based on the
number of employees who use it.
Dropbox also rolled out Dropbox Paper - which allows groups
to create, edit and collaborate on projects in a single
workspace - to users globally and in 21 languages.
"Where we see the most important problems to solve are
certainly around workplace productivity and collaboration," Rob
Baesman, Dropbox senior product management director, said in an
interview. "A lot of investments we make are to solve those
challenges."
The company also announced an array of new features and
upgrades all aimed at better employee collaboration and
efficiency.
Competitors including Box Inc, Slack, Facebook Inc
, Microsoft, Atlassian Corp Plc and Google
already offer team collaboration tools, and many have struck key
partnerships with each other.
Dropbox says about 200,000 of its 500 million users are
businesses that are paying customers, about double the number
two years ago. Many of Dropbox's users pay nothing.
It remains to be seen whether Dropbox can serve both
businesses and consumers well enough to justify its $10 billion
valuation, based on the price tag it earned in its last round of
private financing.
"They thought 'I'll be Google Docs ... and at the same time
I'll be Box,'" said Anshu Sharma, a startup founder and former
venture capitalist and Salesforce.com Inc executive. "I
don't think it's feasible even for a company even the size of
Google and Microsoft to do that."
Aaron Levie, CEO of Box, said it was "both massively
important and massively hard" to make deals with large
corporations and government agencies that provide substantial
recurring revenue.
"It only happens if you decide to fully focus on it," Levie
said.
Sequoia Capital venture investor Bryan Schreier, who led the
firm's investment into Dropbox, said its business strategy was
working.
"This is the fastest growing SaaS (software-as-a-service)
company we have ever worked with," Schreier said.
Dropbox has raised more than $600 million from venture
capitalists and private investors, and some IPO advisers say the
company's public market debut could come as soon as this year.
Public cloud computing companies are trading at 4.9 times
revenue, on average, according to data from Bessemer Venture
Partners. According to that standard, Dropbox would have to
reach roughly $2 billion a year in sales to justify its current
valuation.
With $1 billion in expected annual revenue, Dropbox is
two-and-a-half times the size of Box, which has about $400
million in annual revenue.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and
Jeffrey Benkoe)