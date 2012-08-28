版本:
中国
2012年 8月 28日

AIR Worldwide says 2012 US crop insurance losses up to $20 bln

Aug 28 The drought that ravaged U.S. farmland this summer will likely cause total crop insurance losses of more than $13 billion, and perhaps up to $20 billion, disaster modeler AIR Worldwide said on Tuesday.

After recoveries from the federal government, AIR estimated crop insurers and their reinsurers would ultimately be responsible for about $1 billion to $3 billion in losses.

