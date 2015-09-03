Global economic losses from drought to top $8 bln - report

LONDON, Sept 3 Global economic losses from
drought are likely to reach more than $8 billion in the next few
months as the El Nino weather pattern intensifies, reinsurance
broker Aon Benfield said on Thursday.
Total economic losses from drought in the United States are
likely to reach at least $3 billion, mainly due to agricultural
damage in California, Aon Benfield said in its monthly
catastrophe report.
"As we continue to see the prospect of El Nino becoming one
of the strongest in decades, more and more impacts will be
apparent around the world," Steve Bowen, associate director of
Aon Benfield's catastrophe modelling team and meteorologist,
said in a statement.
The current El Nino weather phenomenon is expected to peak
between October and January and could turn into one of the
strongest on record, experts from the World Meteorological
Organisation said this week.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)