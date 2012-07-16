Natgas drillers' water use cut due to Pennsylvania drought

* Natgas operations unaffected, companies say
* Talisman says low prices affected fracking operations
* Carrizo planned around dry season
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, July 16 Drought conditions in
Pennsylvania have led to the highest number of suspensions of
water withdrawals since permitting began in June 2008 in areas
where natural gas producers need water to extract the fuel, a
water regulator said.
Gas drilling in those areas has grown rapidly in the last
three years.
However, at least two gas producers said the suspensions did
not affect them as they had already reduced operations either
because of seasonal planning or due to low gas prices.
The Susquehanna River Basin Commission, which manages the
river as a water source, said on Monday that around 30
companies, not all of which are gas companies, that rely on some
64 water withdrawal areas in 13 Pennsylvania counties and one
New York county were affected.
Water is an integral part of the natural gas drilling
process known as hydraulic fracturing or "fracking".
In fracking, water is mixed with chemicals and flushed into
a horizontal well at high pressure to hold open cracks created
in rocks, allowing gas particles to rise to the surface.
This is the highest number of water withdrawal suspensions
since June 2008 when the commission began permitting natural gas
producers to draw river water for operations. Many gas producers
either keep water in reservoirs, recycle water or plan
operations around the dry season because the process of
hydraulic fracturing is so water intensive.
A spokesman for Carrizo Oil & Gas said the company
schedules well completions around periods of expected dry
weather.
"Carrizo currently has no well completion operations in
Susquehanna County due to scheduling around the seasonal dry
period," he said. "We will be completing wells in Wyoming County
and return to Susquehanna later in the year after the end of the
dry period."
The practice of "fracking" has caused huge amounts of
previously untapped gas reserves to be drawn out, causing a glut
of the fuel in the United States, sending prices to a decade low
this year.
Talisman Energy, which had suspended some
operations due to thin water supplies in April, said this time
low natural gas prices hit its drilling activities well before
any water issues could.
"With the low natural gas prices our frac activity is slower
and therefore our consumption of water is also low as a result,"
Pam Tragesser, a spokeswoman for Talisman Energy in
The Woodlands, Texas, said in an email.
Talisman also uses a "large percentage" of recycled water
for its operations when needed, Tragesser said.
New York Mercantile Exchange natural gas prices sank
to a 10-year low this spring, at times reaching below $2 per
million British thermal units.
By comparison, 2011 prices averaged around $4 per mmBtu.
Pennsylvania has been a focal point for natural gas drilling
in the United States. The state sits atop the Marcellus Shale, a
large natural gas basin, and heavy production from that basin
has aided in pushing prices lower.
XTO Energy, owned by ExxonMobil, the largest U.S.
natural gas driller, and Chesapeake Energy, the second
largest U.S. natural gas driller, operate in the affected areas.
Cabot Oil & Gas, Southwestern Energy and
EXCO Resources were also listed as having operations in
the suspended water withdrawal areas.
Representatives for those companies did not immediately
reply to requests for comment.