Dr Pepper Snapple earnings rise as sales slip

Oct 24 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc reported higher quarterly earnings on Wednesday, despite slightly lower sales hurt by declining volume.

The No. 3 soft drink maker of brands like 7UP and Sunkist, said net income rose to $179 million, or 84 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $154 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding commodity-related accounting gains, earnings were 79 cents per share.

Net sales were $1.528 billion, versus $1.529 billion in the year-earlier period.

