Dr Pepper Snapple buys back distribution rights in Asia

March 4 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc said on Monday it will buy back the distribution rights for Snapple and some of its other brands in Asia from Mondelez International Inc. The deal gives Dr Pepper Snapple a foothold in the growing Asian market and allows the company to diversify its revenue beyond the developed North American market. Dr Pepper Snapple is the third-largest U.S. soft drink maker behind Coca-Cola Co and PepsiCo Inc, but its business is much more concentrated in the United States. Terms of the deal were not announced. The company announced another deal last week to acquire a bottler in the western United States.