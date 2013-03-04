版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 4日 星期一 22:22 BJT

Dr Pepper Snapple buys back distribution rights in Asia

March 4 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc said
on Monday it will buy back the distribution rights for Snapple
and some of its other brands in Asia from Mondelez International
Inc.
    The deal gives Dr Pepper Snapple a foothold in the growing
Asian market and allows the company to diversify its revenue
beyond the developed North American market. 
    Dr Pepper Snapple is the third-largest U.S. soft drink maker
behind Coca-Cola Co and PepsiCo Inc, but its
business is much more concentrated in the United States.  
    Terms of the deal were not announced.   
    The company announced another deal last week to acquire a
bottler in the western United States.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐