Dr Pepper posts smaller quarterly profit

BRIEF-North American Palladium sees 2017 production of between 180,000 and 190,000 ounces of palladium
* North American Palladium announces year end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
April 25 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc posted a lower quarterly profit on Wednesday as higher costs hurt margins.
The maker of Sunkist and 7UP sodas, as well as its namesake beverages, earned $102 million, or 48 cents a share for the first quarter, compared with $114 million or 50 cents a share last year.
Net sales rose 2 percent to $1.36 billion.
* Conditionally calls 8-5/8 pct senior secured notes for redemption
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei slip after Wall Street's mixed performance