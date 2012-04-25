版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 25日 星期三 20:14 BJT

Dr Pepper posts smaller quarterly profit

April 25 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc posted a lower quarterly profit on Wednesday as higher costs hurt margins.

The maker of Sunkist and 7UP sodas, as well as its namesake beverages, earned $102 million, or 48 cents a share for the first quarter, compared with $114 million or 50 cents a share last year.

Net sales rose 2 percent to $1.36 billion.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐