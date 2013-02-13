Dr Pepper Snapple reports 2 pct rise in 4th-qtr profit

Feb 13 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc reported a 2 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue as strong growth in Latin America offset flat North American volumes.

The maker of soft drinks such as 7UP, Sunkist and Hawaiian Punch said profit rose to $170 million, or 81 cents per share, from $166 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.48 billion.