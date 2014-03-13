India's Dr. Reddy's recalls some lots of heartburn drug in U.S.

MUMBAI, March 13 Indian generic drugmaker Dr.
Reddy's Laboratories Ltd is recalling about 58,656
bottles of the heartburn drug lansoprazole in the United States
due to a microbial contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said.
It was classified as a "Class II" recall which indicates a
remote chance of severe adverse consequences or death due to the
product flaw. ()
While product recalls are not uncommon, the FDA announcement
comes amid a string of quality problems for Indian drug makers.
In a weekly report, the U.S. regulator also announced it was
banning imports from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Karkhadi manufacturing plant in the western state of Gujarat.
And just last week, the FDA disclosed that products made by
Sun Pharma and Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd were being
recalled.
Dr. Reddy's voluntary recall of lansoprazole delayed release
capsules, a generic version of Swiss drugmaker Novartis'
drug Prevacid 24 HR, began on Jan. 3, 2014, the FDA
said on its website.
A spokesman for Dr. Reddy's was not immediately available to
comment.